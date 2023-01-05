Biogen shakes up R&D chief role, makes Singhal permanent replacement

More than a year after Al Sandrock was pushed out as Biogen’s R&D chief, the company has set permanent plans to replace him into motion.

Biogen announced Thursday that it will be splitting the head of R&D role into two, with Priya Singhal being named as the new head of development. The company has initiated a search for a new research chief, it said in a press release. Both positions will report directly to new CEO Chris Viehbacher.