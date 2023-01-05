 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Coronavirus
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Biogen shakes up R&D chief role, makes Singhal permanent replacement

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis Jan. 5, 2023

Reprints
Biogen
Ruby Wallau for STAT

More than a year after Al Sandrock was pushed out as Biogen’s R&D chief, the company has set permanent plans to replace him into motion.

Biogen announced Thursday that it will be splitting the head of R&D role into two, with Priya Singhal being named as the new head of development. The company has initiated a search for a new research chief, it said in a press release. Both positions will report directly to new CEO Chris Viehbacher.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

NIH advances landmark recommendations on disability inclusion and anti-ableism
NIH advances landmark recommendations on disability inclusion and anti-ableism
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an…
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an Alzheimer’s drug; Walgreens looks to dispense an…
3 drug pricing issues to watch in 2023
3 drug pricing issues to watch in 2023
‘Stuck in a rut’: As debate flares over access…
‘Stuck in a rut’: As debate flares over access to medicines, the future of voluntary licensing…

Recommended Stories