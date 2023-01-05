 Skip to Main Content
Fate Therapeutics plans mass layoffs, after early end to cell therapy deal with Janssen

  Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Jan. 5, 2023

Adobe

SAN DIEGO — Fate Therapeutics, a biotech upstart with big ambitions to use cell-based therapies to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer, is now planning to cut back on both jobs and experimental drugs after an early end to a deal with Janssen.

The setback, announced Thursday, will cut the company’s size to 220 workers by the end of the first quarter of this year. According to Pitchbook, Fate had 545 employees in 2022, up from 449 recorded in the company’s 2021 annual report. The firm is also dropping one of its experimental drugs, FT596, a cell-based cancer therapy that uses a class of immune cells known as natural killer cells. And the development of other therapies is being scaled back, too.

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT's West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

