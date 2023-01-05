What does 2023 have in store for biotech? How can the FDA win back trust? And who came up with “XBB.1.5”?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. First, we delve into a sweeping congressional investigation into the FDA’s approval of the latest treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and what it means for the next one. We also preview the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and the biggest biotech events of 2023.

For more on what we cover, here’s a look at the FDA investigation; here’s more on lecanemab’s safety; here’s a look at what’s ahead in 2023; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

