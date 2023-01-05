 Skip to Main Content
Listen: #JPM23, the future of Alzheimer’s, & rising Covid variants

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Jan. 5, 2023

What does 2023 have in store for biotech? How can the FDA win back trust? And who came up with “XBB.1.5”?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. First, we delve into a sweeping congressional investigation into the FDA’s approval of the latest treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and what it means for the next one. We also preview the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and the biggest biotech events of 2023.

For more on what we cover, here’s a look at the FDA investigation; here’s more on lecanemab’s safety; here’s a look at what’s ahead in 2023; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

