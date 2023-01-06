 Skip to Main Content
  Sarah Mupo

By Sarah Mupo Jan. 6, 2023

About the conditions: There’s great uncertainty about the prevalence of ME (also called chronic fatigue syndrome) and long Covid. Anywhere from 836,000 to 2.5 million Americans have ME/CFS, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, some estimates suggest up to 20%, or even 45%, of people who had Covid developed lingering symptoms. Hundreds of symptoms have been associated with long Covid, making the condition difficult to classify. POTS is thought to impact up to 3 million Americans, and researchers are investigating links between Covid infection and POTS. Women are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic fatigue and POTS than men.

Sarah Mupo

Sarah Mupo

Senior Copy and Production Editor

