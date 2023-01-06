About the conditions: There’s great uncertainty about the prevalence of ME (also called chronic fatigue syndrome) and long Covid. Anywhere from 836,000 to 2.5 million Americans have ME/CFS, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, some estimates suggest up to 20%, or even 45%, of people who had Covid developed lingering symptoms. Hundreds of symptoms have been associated with long Covid, making the condition difficult to classify. POTS is thought to impact up to 3 million Americans, and researchers are investigating links between Covid infection and POTS. Women are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic fatigue and POTS than men.
