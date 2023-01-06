Continuous manufacturing can help pharma companies save time, money, and more

The pharmaceutical industry has been slow to adopt a business practice that is faster, safer, and more efficient than its current way of operating; that the FDA has been encouraging the industry to implement more widely for years; and that has been used effectively in other industries for decades. I’m talking about continuous manufacturing.

Continuous manufacturing produces a drug product from start to finish through a nonstop, integrated assembly. In contrast, most of the pharmaceutical industry currently uses batch manufacturing, which involves producing a finished drug product through multiple distinct steps in series.