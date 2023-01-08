 Skip to Main Content
Day One says drug shrinks tumors in common pediatric brain cancer, setting up potential approval

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 8, 2023

Day One Biopharmaceuticals said Sunday that a targeted therapy shrank tumors by at least 50% in a majority of children with the most common form of pediatric brain cancer, setting up a potential approval in a rare disease long overlooked by drugmakers. 

The new data expand on earlier results released last year from 22 patients. Of the 69 pediatric low-grade glioma patients now evaluated, 44, or 64%, saw their tumors dwindle to less than half their original size, including three patients whose tumors disappeared. 

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

