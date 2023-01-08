 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Living With
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Business
STAT+

The health care providers and insurers we’re watching at JPM23 — and why

  • Bob Herman
  • Tara Bannow

By Bob Herman and Tara Bannow Jan. 8, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

Hospitals, health insurers, and other provider-related companies are returning in person to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference for the first time since the coronavirus upended the health care economy. But the more things have changed since then, the more they have stayed the same.

Health care gobbled up 18.3% of the U.S. economy by the end of 2021, according to the latest data from federal actuaries. That was up from 17.6% in 2019, reinforcing billionaire Warren Buffett’s characterization of the health care system as a “tapeworm.” Of the $4.2 trillion Americans spent on health care in 2021, almost 60% went toward hospitals, outpatient centers, and doctors — nearly identical to prior years.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Pediatricians recommend weight-loss drugs and surgery for children with…
Pediatricians recommend weight-loss drugs and surgery for children with obesity
New Biogen CEO: New drug launches, more cost cuts,…
New Biogen CEO: New drug launches, more cost cuts, but no ‘radical left turns’ needed
Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health…
Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health policy in the House
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up…
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up to $130 for Covid-19 vaccine in U.S.
Study finds heavier reliance on nurse practitioners, physician assistants…
Study finds heavier reliance on nurse practitioners, physician assistants after private equity takeovers
Novavax replaces CEO, citing need for ‘fresh perspective’
Novavax replaces CEO, citing need for ‘fresh perspective’

Recommended Stories