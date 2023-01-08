 Skip to Main Content
Money troubles and M&A: What’s on biotech insiders’ minds ahead of a not-so-celebratory JPM week

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Allison DeAngelis

By Adam Feuerstein and Allison DeAngelis Jan. 8, 2023

Illustration of molecules within a medicine vial with business people walking through them.
Mike Reddy for STAT

SAN FRANCISCO — What should be a triumphant return to the global biotech industry’s biggest annual event, “JPM Week,” after a two-year hiatus is turning as gloomy as Bay Area weather, with industry executives forecasting economic troubles in the year ahead.

STAT asked more than 100 biotech and pharma executives, investors, and other insiders how they’re feeling about the state of the sector heading into 2023 and on the eve of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The biggest takeaway: Nearly 70% of respondents said financing — raising venture capital, launching an IPO, or selling additional stock to further fund R&D and other operations — will be a headwind in 2023. Eighty percent of biotech insiders told STAT that macroeconomic factors were also likely to pose challenges.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

