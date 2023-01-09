FDA’s Califf says congressional report on Aduhelm controversy contained ‘no surprises’

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf doesn’t disagree with the basic findings of a congressional investigation into the agency’s role in the controversial approval of Aduhelm, Biogen’s first Alzheimer’s drug. He just wishes the report’s tone had been different.

“There were no surprises in the report,” Califf told STAT’s Matthew Herper during a Monday night event hosted by STAT during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. “The language is inflammatory, I think, on purpose, because that’s what oversight committees do.”