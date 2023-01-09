 Skip to Main Content
FDA’s Califf says congressional report on Aduhelm controversy contained ‘no surprises’

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Jan. 9, 2023

Robert Califf speaks at a STAT event in San Francisco on January 10, 2023.
FDA head Robert Califf speaks at a STAT event in San Francisco. STAT

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf doesn’t disagree with the basic findings of a congressional investigation into the agency’s role in the controversial approval of Aduhelm, Biogen’s first Alzheimer’s drug. He just wishes the report’s tone had been different.

“There were no surprises in the report,” Califf told STAT’s Matthew Herper during a Monday night event hosted by STAT during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. “The language is inflammatory, I think, on purpose, because that’s what oversight committees do.”

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

