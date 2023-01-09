 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
J. P. Morgan
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health policy in the House

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle Jan. 9, 2023

Reprints
Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) speaking
Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) Al Drago/Getty Images

Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri will helm the powerful House Ways and Means Committee this Congress, as Republicans embark on a promised era of slashed spending and scrutiny of the pandemic response.

Ways and Means oversees spending and payments for a wide range of federal health programs, often overlapping with work and legislation on other committees including Energy and Commerce. But Smith and the other Republican contenders for the top job largely focused on potential tax reforms and kept the details of their health priorities light in the lead up to Monday’s steering committee decision on the new chairmanship.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Scientists are finding increasing evidence for a link between…
Scientists are finding increasing evidence for a link between air pollution and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a…
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a controversial doctor
HHS will seek more input on its new Medicare…
HHS will seek more input on its new Medicare drug price negotiations
Upstart Element ratchets up race for cheaper DNA sequencing…
Upstart Element ratchets up race for cheaper DNA sequencing with a $200 genome
Pharmalittle: Pfizer will not license generic Covid-19 pill in…
Pharmalittle: Pfizer will not license generic Covid-19 pill in China; BioMarin signs outcomes-based deal in Germany…

Recommended Stories