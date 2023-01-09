Medicare Advantage-focused Oak Street, Agilon Health chart out growth at J.P. Morgan

Senior-focused primary care providers Oak Street Health and Agilon Health used their stage time at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday to talk up their ambitious growth plans in the coming year.

Both Oak Street and Agilon’s business models are centered around the Medicare Advantage program, the private form of Medicare for people over 65. That program has exploded in popularity in recent years, covering almost half of Medicare beneficiaries last year. The program is controversial, in part because of reports that insurers are exaggerating patients’ diagnoses so they get paid more to cover their medical costs.