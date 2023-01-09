 Skip to Main Content
New Biogen CEO: New drug launches, more cost cuts, but no ‘radical left turns’ needed

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Jan. 9, 2023

JPM 2023 illo
Alex Hogan/STAT

SAN FRANCISCO — In some of his first extended comments since taking over as Biogen’s CEO, Chris Viehbacher described the commercial launches this year of an Alzheimer’s treatment and a new medicine for depression as “breakthrough” products will help the company return to sustainable growth.

But Viehbacher also acknowledged he has about six months of internal work ahead of him to fix the company’s cost structure. “We’re making $5 billion less in profits today than we did in 2019, and that hasn’t completely percolated through the company yet,” he said Monday at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

