 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Living With
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Novavax replaces CEO, citing need for ‘fresh perspective’

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper Jan. 9, 2023

Reprints
novavax photo illo
Novavax has faced several years of dramatic ups and downs around the development of its Covid-19 vaccine. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The vaccine maker Novavax, which has faced several years of dramatic ups and downs around the development of its Covid-19 vaccine, announced Monday that its CEO of more than 11 years, Stanley Erck, would be stepping down.

Investors had not been expecting the departure, but cheered the news. Novavax shares rose nearly 16% in midday trading. The announcement was made during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the biggest gathering of investors and companies in the sector.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a…
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a controversial doctor
Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health…
Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health policy in the House
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up…
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up to $130 for Covid-19 vaccine in U.S.
Study finds heavier reliance on nurse practitioners, physician assistants…
Study finds heavier reliance on nurse practitioners, physician assistants after private equity takeovers

Recommended Stories