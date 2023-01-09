A flurry of pharma acquisitions kick off JPM week after a slow year for deals

SAN FRANCISCO — Within the first hours of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, four life science companies had already announced acquisitions worth roughly $4.5 billion in total, raising hopes that this could be a more active year for pharma mergers and acquisitions.

The individual deals are modest in size. But life science observers have been eager for any indication that things will pick up after last year, when $40 billion out of $60 billion in total deal value came from just two transactions — Amgen buying Horizon and Pfizer acquiring Biohaven.