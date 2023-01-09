 Skip to Main Content
A flurry of pharma acquisitions kick off JPM week after a slow year for deals

  • Jonathan Wosen
  • Allison DeAngelis

By Jonathan Wosen and Allison DeAngelis Jan. 9, 2023

AstraZeneca building
U.K. pharma giant AstraZeneca announced on Monday a $1.8 billion acquisition of Massachusetts company CinCor Pharma. Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP

SAN FRANCISCO — Within the first hours of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, four life science companies had already announced acquisitions worth roughly $4.5 billion in total, raising hopes that this could be a more active year for pharma mergers and acquisitions.

The individual deals are modest in size. But life science observers have been eager for any indication that things will pick up after last year, when $40 billion out of $60 billion in total deal value came from just two transactions — Amgen buying Horizon and Pfizer acquiring Biohaven.

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

