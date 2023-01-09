 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Living With
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Regeneron’s Eylea sales dip, as competition looms

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 9, 2023

Reprints
Regeneron HQ
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP

SAN FRANCISCO — Regeneron said Monday that it collected $1.5 billion in revenues from its blockbuster eye degeneration drug Eylea in the fourth quarter — a substantial sum for many companies but a possible poor omen for the New York-based biotech.

The figures, released ahead of Regeneron’s JPM presentation on Monday, were substantially below analyst projections. Wall Street had been watching sales figures closely, for fear that competition from biosimilars — a form of generic — and new medicines from rival drugmakers could cut into the sales that have fueled Regeneron’s growth since Eylea was approved in 2011.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Pediatricians recommend weight-loss drugs and surgery for children with…
Pediatricians recommend weight-loss drugs and surgery for children with obesity
Money troubles and M&A: What’s on biotech insiders’ minds…
Money troubles and M&A: What’s on biotech insiders’ minds ahead of a not-so-celebratory JPM week
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a…
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a controversial doctor
New Biogen CEO: New drug launches, more cost cuts,…
New Biogen CEO: New drug launches, more cost cuts, but no ‘radical left turns’ needed
Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health…
Rep. Jason Smith and the other Republicans leading health policy in the House
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up…
Moderna plans to follow in Pfizer’s footsteps, charge up to $130 for Covid-19 vaccine in U.S.

Recommended Stories