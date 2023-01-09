 Skip to Main Content
Study finds heavier reliance on nurse practitioners, physician assistants after private equity takeovers

  Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Jan. 9, 2023

A new study suggests physician practices acquired by private equity rely more heavily on advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants and experience higher churn compared with their non-private equity owned peers.

The researchers used clinician-level and practice acquisition data to study changes in the makeup of clinician workforces at private equity-acquired versus non-private equity-acquired dermatology, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology practices between 2014 and 2019. Among their findings, published today in Health Affairs: Private equity-owned practices had more advanced practice providers than their non-private equity owned peers from pre- to post-acquisition.

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

