HHS will decide how to resolve $1 billion in payments for 340B hospitals

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Jan. 10, 2023

Exterior photo of the HHS Health and Human Services Building in Washington, DC
The Department of Health and Human Services Building in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON — The Department of Health and Human Services will get to decide how to compensate hospitals for years of underpayments related to a federal drug discount program, a federal court decided Tuesday.

The decision is the latest installment in a legal dispute between hospitals that get discounted drugs through the 340B program and the federal government over Medicare payment formulas. The repayments HHS owes hospitals total more than $1 billion, and hospitals had hoped the court would force the government to pay them back immediately.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

