Regeneron had one of the first monoclonal antibodies for Covid, but the virus has grown resistant.

Still hoping for looser FDA rules, Regeneron says it will test durable antibody for Covid

SAN FRANCISCO — For months, drugmakers have been pleading with regulators to lower the bar for authorizing antibody drugs for Covid.

The virus, they noted, had evolved fast enough to render every previous antibody obsolete. Any new antibody may only survive a few months or a year before variants evade it — too fast for a company to profit and potentially too fast to manufacture and test the drug in clinical trials before it goes extinct.