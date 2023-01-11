 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Upstart Element ratchets up race for cheaper DNA sequencing with a $200 genome

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Jan. 11, 2023

Reprints
translucent 3D DNA helix with blue and purple background
Adobe

SAN FRANCISCO — Decoding the billions of chemical letters that help shape who we are once cost a fortune. But genomics startup Element Biosciences on Wednesday announced it can now read a whole human genome for as little as $200 — the cost of a couple trips to the grocery store.

Element’s announcement, made during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, comes after Illumina and Ultima made commitments to bring the cost of reading a whole genome down to $200 and $100, respectively. But neither company has delivered on those plans just yet, whereas Element’s reduced price is immediately available on an instrument it launched last year.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

How medical schools are missing the mark on artificial…
How medical schools are missing the mark on artificial intelligence
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
CDC: Some Americans are misusing cleaning products — including…
CDC: Some Americans are misusing cleaning products — including drinking them — in effort to kill…
A lesson from JPM: Too many digital front doors…
A lesson from JPM: Too many digital front doors in health care lead to nowhere
Pharmalittle: HHS readying details for Medicare drug-price negotiations; doctors…
Pharmalittle: HHS readying details for Medicare drug-price negotiations; doctors urge FDA to hold expert meeting before…
BioNTech CEO lays out vision for how mRNA and…
BioNTech CEO lays out vision for how mRNA and AI can power personalized medicine

Recommended Stories