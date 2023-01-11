 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

HHS will seek more input on its new Medicare drug price negotiations

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Jan. 11, 2023

Reprints
close up photo of a pharmacy worker holding a bottle of prescription medication
HHS laid out a detailed timeline of when the public can weigh on on the agency’s new Medicare drug price negotiation program. Chris Carlson/AP

WASHINGTON — The Department of Health and Human Services is gearing up to start releasing details about its new Medicare drug price negotiation process this year, and the public will have more of a chance to weigh in along the way than initially expected, officials said Wednesday.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which established Medicare’s new negotiation powers, didn’t explicitly require the agency to get public input before setting up the program, but HHS outlined several opportunities it will be publicizing anyway. The agency also laid out a detailed timeline of key dates when drugmakers, policy experts, insurers, and patients can expect more details about the Medicare negotiation program.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Top Verily executives depart amid leadership shakeup and layoffs
Top Verily executives depart amid leadership shakeup and layoffs
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: HHS readying details for Medicare drug-price negotiations; doctors…
Pharmalittle: HHS readying details for Medicare drug-price negotiations; doctors urge FDA to hold expert meeting before…
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Drastic changes should bring profitability, startup health insurers say
Drastic changes should bring profitability, startup health insurers say

Recommended Stories