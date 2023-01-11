HHS will seek more input on its new Medicare drug price negotiations

HHS laid out a detailed timeline of when the public can weigh on on the agency’s new Medicare drug price negotiation program.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Health and Human Services is gearing up to start releasing details about its new Medicare drug price negotiation process this year, and the public will have more of a chance to weigh in along the way than initially expected, officials said Wednesday.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which established Medicare’s new negotiation powers, didn’t explicitly require the agency to get public input before setting up the program, but HHS outlined several opportunities it will be publicizing anyway. The agency also laid out a detailed timeline of key dates when drugmakers, policy experts, insurers, and patients can expect more details about the Medicare negotiation program.