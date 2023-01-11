Top Verily executives depart amid leadership shakeup and layoffs

Verily, a health technology company spun out of tech giant Alphabet, announced Wednesday that it is restructuring its management team and business and cutting 15% of its workforce.
According to a memo exclusively obtained by STAT, Amy Abernethy, the former Food and Drug Administration official that Verily brought on to advance the use of technology in speeding up clinical trials, will be elevated to president of product development and chief medical officer.
