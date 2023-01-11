 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Top Verily executives depart amid leadership shakeup and layoffs

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper Jan. 11, 2023

Reprints
headquarters of Verily Life Sciences
Sipa via AP

Verily, a health technology company spun out of tech giant Alphabet, announced Wednesday that it is restructuring its management team and business and cutting 15% of its workforce.

According to a memo exclusively obtained by STAT, Amy Abernethy, the former Food and Drug Administration official that Verily brought on to advance the use of technology in speeding up clinical trials, will be elevated to president of product development and chief medical officer.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

An FDA pathway to clear medical devices is putting…
An FDA pathway to clear medical devices is putting patients at risk, research suggests
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Medical schools are missing the mark on artificial intelligence
Medical schools are missing the mark on artificial intelligence
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Drastic changes should bring profitability, startup health insurers say
Drastic changes should bring profitability, startup health insurers say
Physicians group urges FDA to convene expert panel before…
Physicians group urges FDA to convene expert panel before finally approving an Alzheimer’s drug

Recommended Stories