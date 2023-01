Regeneron president and chief scientist George Yancopoulos, at a less contentious appearance last September in New York.

SAN FRANCISCO — George Yancopoulos isn’t apologizing.

The president and chief scientist of Regeneron was booed on stage and received a round of bad headlines last month, after he erupted at CNBC reporter Bertha Coombs for trying to ask him and other panelists at a Milken Institute summit how the health care system would ensure access “when” there was a cure for Alzheimer’s.