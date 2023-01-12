 Skip to Main Content
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Jan. 12, 2023

CAR T-cells attacking a cancer cell
CAR-T cells attacking a cancer cell. Adobe

WASHINGTON — Medicare officials have taken a step toward making a cutting-edge cancer treatment called CAR-T cell therapy available in doctor offices, in anticipation of the procedure being used for increasingly common cancer types.

CAR-T is a relatively new medical procedure that uses a person’s own cells to fight their cancer, and it offers hope of a cure for those who have run out of options. It’s a complex procedure with a lot of serious side effects that must be closely monitored, so it’s typically provided at hospitals in the inpatient setting, sometimes outpatient, and almost never in doctor offices.

About the Author

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

