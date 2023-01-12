 Skip to Main Content
#JPM23 in review, the year ahead, & the merits of Miami

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Jan. 12, 2023

What happened at biotech’s big reunion? Will this year be better than the last? And is it time to quit San Francisco?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. With the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference drawing to a close, we look back on the biggest news of the meeting, what it means for the year in biotech ahead, and whether the industry’s biggest annual gathering might finally have outgrown its host city.

For more on what we cover, here’s our coverage of JPM Week; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

About the Authors

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

