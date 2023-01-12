JPM23 in review, the year ahead, & the merits of Miami

What happened at biotech’s big reunion? Will this year be better than the last? And is it time to quit San Francisco?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. With the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference drawing to a close, we look back on the biggest news of the meeting, what it means for the year in biotech ahead, and whether the industry’s biggest annual gathering might finally have outgrown its host city.

For more on what we cover, here’s our coverage of JPM Week; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].