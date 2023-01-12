 Skip to Main Content
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda worker and boyfriend accused of $2.3 million scam of drug firm

By Jonathan Saltzman — Boston GlobeJan. 12, 2023

Takeda Pharmaceutical headquarters
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

A high-ranking former technology employee at Takeda Pharmaceutical’s US headquarters in Massachusetts and her boyfriend were arrested Wednesday on federal charges for allegedly setting up a fake consulting firm that defrauded the Japanese drug giant of about $2.3 million.

Priya Bhambi, 39, who was fired in November after an internal investigation, and Samuel N. Montronde, 37, both of Boston, weren’t very careful about covering their tracks in the scheme, according an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Jonathan Saltzman — Boston Globe

