Marianne De Backer, head of strategy and business development for Bayer, held dozens of meetings with biotechs at this week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Biotech startups are hungry for dollars. Here’s what one pharma executive was looking for at JPM

Marianne De Backer’s iPhone calendar is a solid block of green.

De Backer, the head of strategy and business development at Bayer, has so many meetings on her schedule that there’s no telling where one ends and another begins. She hasn’t moved for much of the day from her spot in a Hilton conference room in San Francisco, decorated in shades of tan. Over the hours, dozens of biotech startup teams enter the room, presenting a bevy of pitch decks in the hopes of piquing Bayer’s interest in a collaboration deal, before exiting with a round of handshakes.