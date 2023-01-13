Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company is changing course

SAN FRANCISCO — Carbon Health is in a turbulent time: The primary care tech company has had two recent rounds of layoffs and announced plans to dial back major business lines. Yet it still managed to score $100 million in new funding from CVS Health Ventures and launched a new, high-tech primary care partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

The company’s ups and downs beg the question: Will the cutbacks springboard the company to success in an increasingly saturated primary care tech market?