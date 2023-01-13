 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
Coronavirus
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite new price negotiation

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Jan. 13, 2023

Reprints
photo illustration of a one hundred dollar pill covered in pills
Adobe

WASHINGTON — Despite the pharmaceutical industry’s loud complaints to the contrary, the new law directing Medicare to negotiate drug prices may increase prices for some new drugs, congressional Medicare advisers said Friday.

Although Medicare drug price negotiation gets most of the attention, the Inflation Reduction Act also includes measures that make it easier for companies to raise prices when they launch drugs, according to Stacie Dusetzina, a member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which advises Congress on Medicare policy. Also, companies get to sell drugs for several years before they’re subject to Medicare negotiation.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda…
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda worker and boyfriend accused of $2.3 million…
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
Medicare paves the way for CAR-T in doctors offices
In Philadelphia, ‘tranq’ is leaving drug users with horrific…
In Philadelphia, ‘tranq’ is leaving drug users with horrific wounds. Other communities are bracing for the…
Biden Covid adviser David Kessler to exit as pandemic…
Biden Covid adviser David Kessler to exit as pandemic response winds down
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company…
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company is changing course
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories