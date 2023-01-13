Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite new price negotiation

WASHINGTON — Despite the pharmaceutical industry’s loud complaints to the contrary, the new law directing Medicare to negotiate drug prices may increase prices for some new drugs, congressional Medicare advisers said Friday.

Although Medicare drug price negotiation gets most of the attention, the Inflation Reduction Act also includes measures that make it easier for companies to raise prices when they launch drugs, according to Stacie Dusetzina, a member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which advises Congress on Medicare policy. Also, companies get to sell drugs for several years before they’re subject to Medicare negotiation.