 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
Pharma
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

With the FTC’s more expansive approach to antitrust, PBMs are in the crosshairs

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Jan. 13, 2023

Reprints
Under Chair Lina Khan, the FTC is focused more on protecting competitors, especially small and medium businesses. SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Democrats leading the Federal Trade Commission are hoping to expand the agency’s authority to crack down on unfair business practices — and the shift could have major implications for its ongoing scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers.

The FTC has for years allowed mergers and business tactics that lower prices for consumers, even if they put small companies out of business. Now, under Chair Lina Khan, the agency is focused more on protecting competitors, especially small and medium businesses.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda…
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda worker and boyfriend accused of $2.3 million…
How medical schools are missing the mark on artificial…
How medical schools are missing the mark on artificial intelligence
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite…
Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite new price negotiation
Biden Covid adviser David Kessler to exit as pandemic…
Biden Covid adviser David Kessler to exit as pandemic response winds down
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company…
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company is changing course

Recommended Stories