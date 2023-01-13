 Skip to Main Content
As Ginkgo stock sinks, CEO Jason Kelly tries to win over drugmakers in San Francisco

  • Jason Mast
  • Matthew Herper

By Jason Mast and Matthew Herper Jan. 13, 2023

Ginkgo Bioworks 06
“We’re delivering on everything we want to deliver,” Jason Kelly said of Ginkgo. “There’s just more noise in a public environment.” Ruby Wallau/STAT

SAN FRANCISCO — Ginkgo Bioworks CEO Jason Kelly is here trying to convince the world’s largest drugmakers that yes, really, he actually can in fact help you.

Kelly’s powers of persuasion, so potent for so long, have often come up short since Ginkgo went public in 2021. The company that raised $1.6 billion privately on the promise of engineering cells to make everyday products like perfumes and synthetic burgers — even one day an iPhone — has sunk like a rock on the open market.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

