Loan repayment program seeks to bolster infectious disease field

Health care workers in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.

As part of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that President Biden signed late last year, Congress authorized a pilot loan repayment program for people who work in infectious diseases and health emergency response — an incentive that advocates say could attract more people to the lagging fields.

But lawmakers have so far not funded the program, and it’s not clear that Congress, with the newly Republican-controlled House, will allocate resources to actually get the program running.