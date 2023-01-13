 Skip to Main Content
Loan repayment program seeks to bolster infectious disease field

  Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph Jan. 13, 2023

Healthcare workers listen as Chief of Staff Doctor Joseph Varon talks to them in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Health care workers in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

As part of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that President Biden signed late last year, Congress authorized a pilot loan repayment program for people who work in infectious diseases and health emergency response — an incentive that advocates say could attract more people to the lagging fields.

But lawmakers have so far not funded the program, and it’s not clear that Congress, with the newly Republican-controlled House, will allocate resources to actually get the program running.

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

General Assignment Reporter

Andrew covers a range of topics, from addiction to public health to genetics.

