 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharma
STAT+
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

Oscar Health’s CEO on post-hype health insurance and finally turning a profit

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Jan. 13, 2023

Reprints
Co-Founder and CEO of Oscar Health Mario Schlosser speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017
“Profitability is the number one goal” for this year, Oscar CEO Mario Schlosser told STAT in an interview at #JPM23. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Oscar Health has excelled at one thing in particular since its inception a decade ago: burning cash.

The health insurance company did not plan to be profitable immediately. It was staking its future on the new Affordable Care Act marketplaces and had to grow quickly to compete with larger insurance carriers. Oscar organized its health insurance product through an app, promoted virtual care, advertised on New York subways, and then low-balled prices in certain markets to attract young, healthy people to sign up for its ACA plans.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

As Ginkgo stock sinks, CEO Jason Kelly tries to…
As Ginkgo stock sinks, CEO Jason Kelly tries to win over drugmakers in San Francisco
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda…
‘We become millionaires and we retire babe’: Former Takeda worker and boyfriend accused of $2.3 million…
How medical schools are missing the mark on artificial…
How medical schools are missing the mark on artificial intelligence
Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite…
Congressional Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices, despite new price negotiation
Biden Covid adviser David Kessler to exit as pandemic…
Biden Covid adviser David Kessler to exit as pandemic response winds down
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company…
Q&A with Carbon Health’s Myoung Cha: Why the company is changing course

Recommended Stories