Virtual Event: “JPM Recap, Live!” 2023

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper Jan. 13, 2023

Editor’s note: A live stream of the event will be embedded below at 1 p.m. ET.

Relive the return to an in-person J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with the STAT reporters who attended. Get a full rundown of the deals, data, and scuttlebutt and come away with the ideas and water-cooler chatter you need for next week.1122_JPMRecapLive!_M180_Sponsor Logo

Speakers:

  • Meg Tirrell, co-host, “The Readout LOUD”; senior health and science reporter, CNBC
  • Matthew Herper, senior writer, medicine; editorial director of events, STAT (moderator)

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

