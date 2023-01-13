Virtual Event: “JPM Recap, Live!” 2023

Editor’s note: A live stream of the event will be embedded below at 1 p.m. ET.
Relive the return to an in-person J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with the STAT reporters who attended. Get a full rundown of the deals, data, and scuttlebutt and come away with the ideas and water-cooler chatter you need for next week.
Speakers:
- Meg Tirrell, co-host, “The Readout LOUD”; senior health and science reporter, CNBC
- Matthew Herper, senior writer, medicine; editorial director of events, STAT (moderator)
