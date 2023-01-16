Invitae’s new CEO on why the genetic testing firm stopped chasing ‘volume at all costs’

SAN FRANCISCO — Invitae, a Bay Area genetic testing company with a mission to use genomic information to improve health care, has struggled to turn that mantra into a solid business model. It’s now trying to turn things around.

The company, which offers genetic tests for people who are pregnant or planning to have a child as well as for conditions such as heart disease and hereditary cancers, announced last July that it would lay off more than 1,000 employees, more than a third of its workforce at the time. Invitae also announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Ken Knight, would take over as CEO.