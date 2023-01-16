 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
publishing
Biotech
STAT+
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Liquid biopsy study suggests a better way to decide which colorectal cancer patients need chemo

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Jan. 16, 2023

Reprints
Cancer Blood Test
Gillian Flaccus/AP

They’re far too small to be seen by even the most sophisticated medical imaging device. But bits of tumor DNA adrift in a patient’s blood are an important bellwether for whether cancer will return — and, as a new study shows, can predict which treatments are likely to work.

Scientists reported in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday that colorectal cancer patients who had tumor DNA in their blood after surgery were far more likely to have their cancer return. But the key finding was that it was the patients with this circulating tumor DNA who needed and benefited from chemotherapy, regardless of their cancer stage or other risk factors, while those without this DNA didn’t benefit from chemo.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Stop blaming Biogen for putting profit at the expense…
Stop blaming Biogen for putting profit at the expense of patients. Blame the systems that enabled…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
Major purchasers predict expensive new therapies will keep driving…
Major purchasers predict expensive new therapies will keep driving drug price hikes
Moderna says RSV vaccine worked, setting stage for competition…
Moderna says RSV vaccine worked, setting stage for competition with GSK and Pfizer
After four years of big talk, mega startup Sana…
After four years of big talk, mega startup Sana prepares to deliver some data

Recommended Stories