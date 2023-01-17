Hospitals gear up to expand market power, raise prices in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO — More than a dozen of the country’s large not-for-profit hospital systems descended on this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a subtle but clear message for bankers and municipal investors: Higher costs in 2022 slowed them down, but they are adamant about increasing revenue by expanding their footprints and hiking prices.

“Growth is really important to us,” said Rob McMurray, CFO of ChristianaCare, a hospital system headquartered in Delaware that has $2.6 billion of annual revenue and controls large swaths of the state’s inpatient and outpatient services.