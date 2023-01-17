4 concrete steps to realize the AI Bill of Rights for clinical decision support software

The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights the White House recently published didn’t come a moment too soon for the health care industry.

The number of health care-related artificial intelligence models on the market has increased steadily over the past decade, with the health care AI market expected to grow from $7 billion today to $67 billion in 2027. AI is being used to detect atrial fibrillation, measure breast density via mammography, predict sepsis, diagnose liver and lung cancers via MRI and CT scans, and more. The rapid growth and changes in health care AI means both industry and regulators must evolve their oversight of its safety and effectiveness.