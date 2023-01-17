 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Moderna says RSV vaccine worked, setting stage for competition with GSK and Pfizer

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper Jan. 17, 2023

Reprints
Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
Scanning electron micrograph of human respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. NIAID

Moderna’s vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, reduced the rate of lower respiratory disease in people over 60 in a Phase 3 trial, the company said Tuesday.

The result will increase competition in a soon-to-be crowded market. The drug giants Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline have already presented results for their RSV vaccines in older individuals, and have been preparing for what could be a brisk marketing battle.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter…
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter the lucrative world of running medical research
HIV vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson fails…
HIV vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson fails clinical trial
Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has…
Pharmalittle: HIV vaccine study is stopped early; Merck has a plan to combat carcinogen found in…

Recommended Stories