Moderna says RSV vaccine worked, setting stage for competition with GSK and Pfizer

Moderna’s vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, reduced the rate of lower respiratory disease in people over 60 in a Phase 3 trial, the company said Tuesday.

The result will increase competition in a soon-to-be crowded market. The drug giants Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline have already presented results for their RSV vaccines in older individuals, and have been preparing for what could be a brisk marketing battle.