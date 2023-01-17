 Skip to Main Content
After four years of big talk, mega startup Sana prepares to deliver some data

By Jason Mast Jan. 17, 2023

3d illustration of genetically engineered chimeric antigen receptor immune cell with implanted mrna gene strand
Illustration of a CAR-T cell with an implanted mRNA strand. Adobe

SAN FRANCISCO — The last time Sana CEO Steve Harr was here for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, his company had only recently shrugged off the unprintable code name its founders used privately: FD Therapeutics, short for “F— Disease.” Little was known about the then-mysterious cell therapy startup, except that it would pursue ideas “that will seem unconnected to the current reality” and, rumor had it, potentially raise an over $1 billion Series A.

Today, Sana is a public company. It did raise prodigious sums, $700 million in a Series A and another $585 million in an IPO. Yet disease — well, disease remains with us.

