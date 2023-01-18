 Skip to Main Content
Verily leans into Onduo as it looks to enter the lucrative world of running medical research

  • Matthew Herper
  • Casey Ross

By Matthew Herper and Casey Ross Jan. 18, 2023

Illustration of the Onduo & Verily logos on puzzle pieces
Christine Kao/STAT

The new, streamlined Verily will have one very recognizable component: its virtual care company Onduo, whose prodigious data collection from chronic disease patients will help power Verily’s significant push into research into new drugs, devices, and treatment approaches.

Onduo was largely absent from a memo released last week in which Verily’s new CEO said that the Alphabet spinout was cutting 15% of its workforce and focusing on efforts that could either improve clinical research or serve health care providers or consumers. But STAT has learned that Onduo is very much part of Verily’s plan, and that its leader, Vindell Washington, will remain at the company in a new role. The company announced in a town hall Wednesday that Washington will now serve as chief clinical officer and director of the Health Equity Center of Excellence at Verily.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

