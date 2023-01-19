 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
STAT+
Biotech
Health
The Readout LOUD

Listen: How blockbusters get made, new vaccines for RSV, and mRNA’s Q score

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Jan. 19, 2023

Reprints

Where do new drugs come from? Does science need billionaires? And do normal people care about messenger RNA?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Journalist Nathan Vardi joins us to talk about his new book delving into the race to develop the lifesaving cancer drug now called Imbruvica, involving a Scientologist CEO and secretive investor seeking redemption after the worst trade of his life. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including new vaccines for a vexing infection and the future of mRNA.

For more on what we cover, here’s where you can buy Vardi’s book; here’s the news on Moderna’s RSV vaccine; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

About the Authors Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss…
Mix-it-yourself Wegovy? Some are trying risky sources for weight-loss drugs
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis…
The addiction crisis is causing a spike in endocarditis cases. Hospitals are struggling to respond
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown…
Telehealth patients are scrambling for in-person care amid crackdown on online controlled substances
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its…
FDA rejects Lilly’s bid for accelerated approval for its Alzheimer’s drug
HIV vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson fails…
HIV vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson fails clinical trial
Biopharma leaders helped save democracy. Now what?
Biopharma leaders helped save democracy. Now what?

Recommended Stories