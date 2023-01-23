Liquid-biopsy firm Grail is spending more than ever lobbying Congress

Grail spent more than $1 million last quarter lobbying Congress, underscoring the urgency of the company’s bid to secure Medicare coverage for its pricey blood-based cancer screening test that has been on the market for over a year but is not widely used.

A recently posted lobbying report indicates that, during the fourth quarter of last year, the biotech spent $1.07 million on “issues related to oncology and multi-cancer early detection,” including House and Senate bills that would allow Medicare to cover multi-cancer screening tests. That figure has been rising; during the fourth quarter of 2021, the company spent $470,000 on lobbying. That’s far more than cancer and genetic testing biotechs such as Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, and Tempus, which spent anywhere from $90,000 to nearly $300,000 on lobbying last quarter.