Health groups like AHA, PhRMA channeled millions into end-of-year legislative debates

WASHINGTON — Health care groups and their lobbyists spent big in the last few months of 2022 amid heated debates about how much to pay hospitals, how much to pay for pricey medicines and how best to regulate tests.

The spending frenzy, instigated in large part by sweeping policy changes and payment reforms passed late last year, is likely to stall in a split Congress, where at least in early days, Democrats and Republicans haven’t telegraphed agreement on any health care issues.