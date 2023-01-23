As more never-smokers develop lung cancer, researchers test an AI model to predict patient risk

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and MIT are testing an AI model called Sybil designed to predict a patient's risk of lung cancer using a CT scan.

Massachusetts General Hospital is launching a prospective trial of an artificial intelligence tool designed to predict patients’ risk of lung cancer, a crucial area of inquiry amid a rising incidence of the disease in never-smokers.

The trial, to begin later this year, will test the accuracy and usefulness of an AI system the hospital developed with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Jameel Clinic. The tool stands out from a crowd of similar models in that it predicts a patient’s cancer risk over six years by analyzing a single low-dose CT scan — without the use of other demographic or medical information, or a radiologist’s annotation.