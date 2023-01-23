PhRMA terminates lobbying contract with White House official’s brother

President Biden talks with counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti as they walk from the Rose Garden of the White House.

WASHINGTON — The pharmaceutical industry lobbying group PhRMA has severed its contract with a lobbyist who is the brother of a prominent Biden White House official.

PhRMA hired Jeff Ricchetti’s lobbying firm to represent it in early 2022, as debate over drug pricing reform within the Democratic Party raged. Ricchetti is the brother of Steve Ricchetti, who serves as a high-level counselor to the president in the White House, and was a central figure in the Biden administration’s work on drug pricing legislation. The lobbying group cut ties with him in the last quarter of 2022, according to federal lobbying records.