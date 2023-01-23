 Skip to Main Content
Pliant claims early success in hard-to-treat progressive lung disease

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 23, 2023

Lungs on yellow
Pliant Therapeutics said Sunday that an experimental pill significantly improved lung function in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a deadly lung disease with few approved treatments.

Sunday’s data add to positive results Pliant released in July from patients who received smaller doses of its drug, bexotegrast. Although the new data come from just a couple dozen patients, they suggest that the higher dose had a greater effect on patients’ lung function, while also showing improvements on other measures for lung scarring.

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

