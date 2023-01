An ER nurse tends to a patient at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital in August 2021 in Houston. At the time, hospitals across Houston were forced to treat hundreds of patients in hallways and corridors as their ERs were overwhelmed during the Delta wave.

A different kind of ‘RAC’ subsidized hospitals’ labor during the pandemic

Hospitals have bemoaned rising employee expenses throughout the pandemic, as they’ve paid workers more to prevent them from jumping to competitors, pursuing traveling gigs, or leaving the profession completely.

But some, like those in Texas, have been able to bring in traveling nurses and other temporary staff on the taxpayers’ dime.