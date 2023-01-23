How one private biotech seized on JPM to emerge from stealth and tell its story

SAN FRANCISCO — The team behind Rezo Therapeutics, a new biotech co-founded by a group of University of California, San Francisco, scientists and industry veterans George Scangos and Norbert Bischofberger, was weighing if, and how, to finally come out of stealth mode after nearly five years of work.

It was September, and Rezo’s board was meeting for the first time after closing the company’s Series A round. Then, Scangos made a serendipitous suggestion: What about the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference?