Amazon Pharmacy expands with new $5 monthly prescription service

Amazon is launching a new prescription service that lets patients on Amazon Prime get eligible generic medications for a $5 monthly subscription, including free delivery.

The program, called RxPass, is the latest addition to Amazon’s growing line of direct-to-consumer health care businesses. In November, the company announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a telehealth service that lets patients message with a third-party provider to get prescriptions for common conditions. Those prescriptions, like the medications offered on RxPass, can be filled through Amazon Pharmacy.