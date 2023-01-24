 Skip to Main Content
Amazon Pharmacy expands with new $5 monthly prescription service

  • Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath Jan. 24, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Amazon is launching a new prescription service that lets patients on Amazon Prime get eligible generic medications for a $5 monthly subscription, including free delivery.

The program, called RxPass, is the latest addition to Amazon’s growing line of direct-to-consumer health care businesses. In November, the company announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a telehealth service that lets patients message with a third-party provider to get prescriptions for common conditions. Those prescriptions, like the medications offered on RxPass, can be filled through Amazon Pharmacy.

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

