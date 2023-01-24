 Skip to Main Content
Calico looking for new chief scientist after celebrated biologist David Botstein quietly retires

  Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 24, 2023

David Botstein speaking to a microphone
Photo illustration: Christine Kao/STAT; Source: Adam Fagen

Are you a promising middle or late-career scientist with a desire to extend human lifespan, experience leading a large organization, and a fondness for naked mole rats? Calico, Google’s aging research spinout, could maybe use your resume.

The massively funded research and development company is without a chief scientific officer after the celebrated biologist David Botstein quietly retired last year. A spokesperson for the press-shy company confirmed Botstein’s exit in an email, but would not elaborate on plans for a replacement. 

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

