Calico looking for new chief scientist after celebrated biologist David Botstein quietly retires

Are you a promising middle or late-career scientist with a desire to extend human lifespan, experience leading a large organization, and a fondness for naked mole rats? Calico, Google’s aging research spinout, could maybe use your resume.

The massively funded research and development company is without a chief scientific officer after the celebrated biologist David Botstein quietly retired last year. A spokesperson for the press-shy company confirmed Botstein’s exit in an email, but would not elaborate on plans for a replacement.